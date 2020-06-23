(Newser) – Two men who allegedly shot seven people to death at an Alabama home earlier this month are now in custody in Oregon. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the suspects—Frederic Rogers, 22, and John Legg, 19, neither of whom have a criminal record—were detained "without incident" during a traffic stop in Stayton around 12:30pm Sunday. Some 10 police cars surrounded the pair as officers drew guns, per WAAY. The suspects, traveling in a silver Dodge Charger with Alabama plates, had been traced to Oregon, where Rogers has family, after authorities discovered "a horrific scene" at a home in Valhermoso Springs, Ala., in the early morning hours of June 5, per AL.com.

Part of the home was on fire when police arrived, reports Oregon Live. Inside were the bodies of six adults, ages 18 to 45; a 17-year-old female; and a dog. All had been shot. One 911 caller said a gun had been fired intermittently for an hour, per AL.com. Police said the suspects and at least three of the deceased were members of a small club called "Seven Deadly Sins." Its purpose is unclear, though authorities say Rogers and Legg arrived at the home with the intention of shooting everyone, effectively ending the club. A warrant for their arrest was issued June 19. Charged with capital murder, they're being held at the Marion County Jail as they await extradition. (Read more capital murder stories.)

