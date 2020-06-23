(Newser) – There's a new No. 1 at the box office—and by new, we also mean old. Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic Jurassic Park nabbed the No. 1 spot at the US box office for a fourth time in its history over Father's Day weekend, earning $517,600 at 230 locations, reports Deadline. It was followed closely by another Spielberg thriller, 1975's Jaws, which brought in $516,300 at 187 theaters. With the coronavirus pandemic still going strong, "the vast majority of theaters playing the classic movies are drive-ins," reports the Hollywood Reporter. Indoor theaters aren't expected to be open en masse before mid-July.

Jurassic Park hadn't topped the box office since 1993, when it held the No. 1 spot for three consecutive weekends following its release, though it did take the fourth spot with a reissue in April 2013. It regained the top spot again in its 1,411th weekend, though Jaws wasn't far behind in its 2,349th weekend. Invisible Man and Trolls World Tour—which have both claimed the top spot in recent weeks—came third and fourth with $201,300 and $160,000, respectively. Spielberg's 1982 flick ET came in eighth. Overall revenue was around $3.8 million—"a minuscule number" compared to more than $200 million in ticket sales in the same weekend last year, per the Reporter. (Read more Jurassic Park stories.)

