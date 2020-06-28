Cheneys: 'Real Men Wear Masks'

(Newser) – Count Liz Cheney and her dad among those attempting to shame all Americans into wearing face masks in the age of the coronavirus. The Wyoming representative tweeted a photo of former Vice President Dick Cheney on Friday in a cowboy hat and mask, captioned, "Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK. #realmenwearmasks." CNN calls it "a shot at the manhood of people who refuse to wear face coverings in a seeming jab at President Donald Trump." It's not the first time the younger Cheney has bucked the president: in March, she called for the US to deal first with the coronavirus before opening up the economy, tweeting that, "There will be no normally functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages, including our doctors and nurses, lay dying because we have failed to do what's necessary to stop the virus."

The Cheneys aren't alone: Marco Rubio, whose home state of Florida is seeing a surge in the virus, joined the chorus, tweeting, "everyone should just wear a damn mask." And presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden says that if elected, he would make masks mandatory in public. (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)

