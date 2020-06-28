2 Dead in Walmart Shooting

(Newser) – A man drove into a Northern California distribution center and started shooting people, killing an employee and wounding four others before he was killed by police. The shooting by a 31-year-old man with a semi-automatic rifle started about 3:30pm Saturday at the Walmart distribution center south of Red Bluff, a city of about 14,000. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said that the shooter circled the parking lot four times before crashing into the building with an SUV, which then caught fire, and opening fire with the rifle. Red Bluff Police officers shot and killed the suspect, Louis Lane, about 3:45pm. The employee who died was Martin Haro-Lozano, 45, Johnston said. A St. Elizabeth Community Hospital rep told the AP that four were hospitalized, but declined to provide details. Lane was fired from the distribution center last year for not showing up for work, reports the Redding Record-Searchlight.

Some of the 200 workers inside the facility locked themselves in a room. Employee Scott Thammakhanty said that the shooting “went on and on—I don’t even know how many times he fired. I just know it was a lot.” Thammakhanty and others started running for their lives, and he saw people lying on the ground, he said. Fellow employee Franklin Lister told the New York Times he had just started work when a coworker ran down the hallway shouting: “Active gunfire! Active shooter!” Vince Krick told the Record-Searchlight that he was on his way to pick up his wife when he saw the flames. “It was real crazy, because, you know, you can’t do nothing,” Krick said. Dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight that at least one woman had been shot. A Walmart rep said the company was “aware of the situation” and working with law enforcement.