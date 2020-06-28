Trump Tweet: 'Corrupt Joe Is Shot' and 'White Power!'

(Newser) – President Trump grabbed the media's attention Sunday morning by retweeting a video that appeared to promote white power, NBC News reports. The video (WARNING: profanity) features a line of golf carts trundling past anti-Trump protesters who shout "racist," to which a Trump supporter yells, "white power!" Trump's tweet has since been removed. "Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump wrote of the retirement community in Florida. "The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!" Administration officials and lawmakers swiftly addressed the video, which some likened to other troubling Trump retweets from accounts like WhiteGenocideTM and QAnon. Among the reactions:

story continues below