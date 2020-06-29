Broadway Extends Its Shutdown a Third Time

(Newser) – The shutdown on Broadway has been extended again—until at least early January. Although an exact date for performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Jan. 3, reports the AP. “The Broadway experience can be deeply personal but it is also, crucially, communal,” said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of the board of The Broadway League, which represents producers. “The alchemy of 1,000 strangers bonding into a single audience fueling each performer on stage and behind the scenes will be possible again when Broadway theaters can safely host full houses," he added, saying Broadway would only reopen "when it's safe to do so."

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows—including 16 that were still scheduled to open—and postponing indefinitely the Tony Award schedule. Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7 and then again to Sept. 6. The Actors’ Equity Association, the national union that represents actors and stage managers, noted the closure extension and urged lawmakers to include arts funding and loans to help those who work in the live performing arts. The association is pushing for an emergency $4 billion in supplemental funding for agencies like the National Endowment for the Arts, low interest loans for theaters that do not qualify for NEA funding, and restoring the business tax deduction for the purchase of live entertainment tickets.