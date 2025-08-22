'Cruel Hoax' at Villanova Part of an 'Enormous Problem'

Students at Villanova University received the alert about 4:30pm Thursday: "ACTIVE SHOOTER on VU campus. Move to secure location. Lock/barricade doors. More info to follow." Police SWAT teams moved in and took position on campus. But 90 minutes after the initial alert, the school let everybody know it had all been a "cruel hoax," reports NBC News in Philadelphia.

Authorities say multiple phone calls about the supposed shooter included fake gunfire in the background, per the AP. In one, the caller claimed that somebody had been shot. Fear: Posts on social media reflected the resulting fear before the calls were deemed bogus. "hi guys i'm a freshman at villanova," reads one typical tweet. "active shooter alert during the middle of opening mass for students. everyone is hiding. pleaee just keep me in your thoughts. i'm very scared."