Victory for Abortion Rights Might Be Short-Lived

(Newser) – On the surface, Monday's Supreme Court decision on abortion seems like a major victory for the pro-choice movement, especially with John Roberts siding with the court's four more liberal members. The 5-4 decision struck down a strict Louisiana law regarding doctors' admitting privileges that would have effectively shut down nearly every abortion clinic in the state. But one sentiment emerging in analyses is that Roberts' view on this case is so narrow that the celebration of those who support abortion rights might prove to be fleeting:

Roberts sided with the majority but did not join their opinion. He wrote his own emphasizing that he voted the way he did because the court struck down a nearly identical law out of Texas in 2016. He explained that he still thinks that Texas case was "wrongly decided," per the Washington Post, but that the court can't just throw that ruling out the window four years later.