(Newser) – The latest member of President Trump's entourage to test positive for COVID-19 received the news right before she was set to attend his event at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening—and she's the closest one to Trump yet. The New York Times and CNN report that Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a major fundraiser for the Trump 2020 reelection campaign, was tested for the coronavirus as routine procedure before the July 4 event, and was "immediately isolated to limit any exposure," per Sergio Gor, the chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, which Guilfoyle chairs. Gor says Guilfoyle will be retested, as she hasn't shown any symptoms, but that she'll be canceling "all upcoming events" as a precaution.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. hadn't traveled on Air Force One to attend the Mount Rushmore event, and they'd never met up with the rest of the Trump group before she tested positive. She also is said not to have had any recent contact with the president. The couple plan on driving back to the East Coast from South Dakota rather than flying. Last month, Guilfoyle attended President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Okla., as well as his rally in Phoenix a few days later. A source tells CNN that Guilfoyle has also been busy on the fundraising front as of late, and has "been with a lot of the campaign donors," apparently not wearing a mask at any of those events. Page Six also notes a "Hamptons insider" spotted Guilfoyle last weekend with Trump Jr. at a crowded Bridgehampton party on Long Island, sans mask. Trump Jr. has mocked the efficacy of wearing face coverings on social media. (Read more Kimberly Guilfoyle stories.)

