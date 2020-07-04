(Newser) – "What's going on?!" That's just one of the many perplexed pleas for information as People and Us Weekly report on what has turned into a social media mystery: the disappearance of RuPaul online. Fans noticed Thursday that the 59-year-old drag queen and RuPaul's Drag Race host had taken down all of his posts from Instagram and deactivated his Twitter account altogether. RuPaul hadn't posted in several months, per Cosmopolitan. The RuPaul's Drag Race official Instagram and Twitter accounts remain intact.

Fans are confused, and RuPaul's team has so far stayed mum on what's going on. Cosmo notes the various theories floating around, including RuPaul being hacked, him being on the cusp of making a big announcement, or him walking back from social media after getting flak for admitting to leasing land he owns in Wyoming to fracking companies. Some also noticed that Kameron Michaels, a contestant on the 10th season of RuPaul's show, wiped out most of his Instagram, though he posted early Saturday that he didn't do so as a "stunt" or due to any "scandal," but because "I simply want to start over." (Read more RuPaul stories.)

