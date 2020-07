(Newser) – Not everyone was barbecuing and having a beer this Fourth of July. Some Americans hit the streets for sit-ins and marches in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, New York, and over a dozen other towns and cities to protest police brutality and shine a light on what they consider a one-sided celebration of freedom, USA Today reports. Among the protests:



New York: AP photos showed protesters burning US flags near the Trump International Hotel in New York City as activists gathered in Brooklyn for a "Confronting July 4th" march and rally. A Brooklyn organizer praised the words of abolitionist Frederick Douglass—"What to a slave is the Fourth of July?"—saying "so much of it is still relevant. What does the Fourth of July mean to people who are still oppressed, marginalized—who don't have all the freedoms we're supposed to have in this country?"