2 Texas Cops Killed in Shootout

Two police officers were shot and killed Saturday by a suspect who later fatally shot himself in a South Texas border town after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the slain officers as Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39. Garza was an officer with the police department for more than eight years while Chavez had more than two years of experience, reports the AP
. “We have lost two brave public servants who sought only to keep peace in our city," Rodriguez, visibly distraught, told the McAllen Monitor
. The officers first met with two people who reported assaults that took place inside a nearby home on the south side of McAllen around 3:30pm Saturday, Rodriguez said. But the alleged shooter, whom police identified as 23-year-old Audon Ignacio Camarillo, opened fire when officers attempted to enter the home.
“They were doing their job. That is what they were supposed to do. The person ... met our officers at the door, and shot at both officers," Rodriguez said. “Both officers suffered fatal wounds. ... The officers never had a chance to suspect deadly assault on them, much less death." Camarillo shot and killed himself shortly, Rodriguez said, adding that the suspect hid behind a vehicle after other officers responded to the scene. Camarillo had a few run-ins with police beginning in 2016 to his most recent arrest last month on assault charges.US Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen said in a statement that “this is devastating news to our community. My heart breaks for these fallen officers and their families.” Law enforcement from all over Hidalgo County gathered Saturday evening at McAllen Medical to honor Garza and Chavez. More than 50 police cars were part of a procession that accompanied the bodies of the officers.
