2 Texas Cops Killed in Shootout

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, right, pauses for a moment during a news conference near the scene where two of his officers were shot and killed reportedly responding to a disturbance call, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

