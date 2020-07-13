Doing 'Donuts' May Be to Blame in Crash That Killed 3 Kids

(Newser)
–
Two cars crashed into each other on a runway at Floyd Bennett Field, Brooklyn's former municipal airport, killing an 11-year-old boy and two teens Saturday night. The 16-year-old male driver of one car, along with an 18-year-old female passenger and her 11-year-old brother, were all killed; the fourth occupant of that vehicle, another teen, is still in critical condition, Gothamist reports. The three occupants of the other vehicle, who are between ages 16 and 18, all received minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing, but NY1's sources say drag racing may have been involved while the New York Post's sources say the teens were doing "donuts" when one car T-boned the other. (Read more Brooklyn stories.)