Arrest Made in Case of Amish Teen Who Vanished in June

Linda Stoltzfoos was last seen June 21, walking home from church in Pennsylvania's Bird-in-Hand area in Lancaster County. The 18-year-old Amish woman is still missing, but on Friday, an arrest was made in her disappearance, NBC News reports. Justo Smoker, 34, has been charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment. Investigators got surveillance video showing Stoltzfoos being abducted while walking along a road, and witnesses submitted tips about an Amish woman being spotted in a vehicle matching the description. On Friday police searched a rural location they believe she may have been taken to, and where Smoker's vehicle was spotted on June 23. Clothes believed to have belonged to Stoltzfoos were found buried there, ABC 27 reports.