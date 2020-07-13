Passengers Help Subdue Threatening Man on Flight

(Newser) – An Alaska Airlines flight had to make a quick return to the airport after a passenger began threatening to kill everyone aboard, reports KOMO News. The unruly passenger was eventually subdued by crew members as well as three fellow passengers—one of whom was an off-duty Chicago cop. The incident took place Saturday when the jet took off from Seattle-Tacoma airport after 11pm, per USA Today. A video (no longer working) provided by a passenger to the Seattle Times shows a man walking in the aisle declaring that he was going to kill everyone "in the name of Jesus."

story continues below

"The man became extremely belligerent and physically aggressive during the ascent," wrote Ray Lane, a communications manager for Alaska Airlines, in an email. Soon, crew members and the other "able-bodied" passengers subdued the man, who was taken into custody when the plane returned to the Seattle-Tacoma airport, says Lane. The plane had been en route to Chicago. The man has not yet been identified, and no charges have been announced. (Read more Alaska Airlines stories.)

