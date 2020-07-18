Portland Mayor to Trump: This Is 'an Absolute Abuse'

(Newser) – Portland's mayor threw down the gauntlet Friday after federal agents—some wearing camouflage in unmarked minivans—were seen grabbing people off the streets, the AP reports. "Keep your troops in your own buildings, or have them leave our city," Mayor Ted Wheeler said at a press conference in a message to President Trump. "This is part of the core media strategy out of Trump's White House: to use federal troops to bolster his sagging polling data. And it is an absolute abuse of federal law enforcement officials." The agents have charged 13 protesters so far but also arrested people far from federal property the agents were assigned to protect. The ACLU calls it "extraordinarily concerning." For more:



The defense: "We're going to do our job," acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told KPTV of the federal officers. "We're going to do it professionally. But we're not going to have these violent anarchists who show up about the same time every night for a series of hours, having that federal destruction to property."