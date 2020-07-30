Michelle Bolsonaro Has Virus

(Newser) – No sooner had Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced his recovery from the coronavirus than his wife tested positive. Michelle Bolsonaro tested positive Thursday, NPR reports. She's in the care of a presidential medical team, the government said. "She is in a state of good health and will follow all established protocols," the government said. Michelle Bolsonaro had spoken at a public event Wednesday; she and her husband were wearing masks.

Earlier this month, she said that she and her two daughters had tested negative after her husband's case was confirmed, per Reuters. The president has called the coronavirus threat exaggerated and was told by a judge to wear a face mask or face a fine. Brazil now has more than 2.5 million reported cases and more than 90,000 deaths. (Read more Jair Bolsonaro stories.)

