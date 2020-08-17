 
Boy Asks to Be Adopted, and Thousands Respond

'I hope one of y'all pick me,' says 9-year-old Jordan in Oklahoma
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 17, 2020 11:30 AM CDT

(Newser) – When a 9-year-old boy named Jordan was interviewed by station KFOR in Oklahoma, he had a simple request. "I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad. I don't really care," said Jordan, who has been in foster care for six years. "I hope one of y'all pick me." As it turns out, a lot more than one have picked him. FOX 4 reports that adoption officials have received more than 5,000 inquiries about Jordan since the July interview. "I'm in the process of reading through those profiles to select a family to try to move forward with," says Christopher Marlowe, Jordan's case worker with the state Department of Human Services.

Over the years, a number of families have expressed interested in adopting Jordan, only to decide against it during the "disclosures" process. Without divulging details, Marlowe says, "Even for a child that's been through custody, he's been through a whole lot compared to most of our kids." Another wrinkle: Jordan entered foster care with a younger brother, Braison, who was adopted last year. If Jordan ends up with a family of his own, the hope is that the boys can be reunited more regularly with visits. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

