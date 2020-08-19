UConn Evicts Students From Campus After Dorm Party

(Newser) – University of Connecticut officials have told several students in on-campus housing to pack their bags following a dorm party where social distancing was definitely not observed and few people wore masks. In a letter to students Tuesday, UConn Dean of Students Eleanor Daugherty and Residential Life Director Pamela Schipani said the actions seen in a video of the dorm party "do not represent or speak for the 5,000 residents currently composing our residential community," NBC reports. The students in the video "were not wearing masks, closely assembled, and endangering not only their own health and wellbeing, but that of others," they said.

But "the vast majority of our students are doing the right thing," they said. UConn students began returning to campus last Friday and they have been required to limit contact with other students during their first 14 days back on campus, the AP reports. The university says five on-campus students have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 25 students who came in contact with them are now in quarantine. (Notre Dame canceled in-person classes after a spike in cases.)

