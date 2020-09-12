Man Shot at Kenosha: I Still Hear the Screams

(Newser) – A Wisconsin man who was shot during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha last month says he still remembers the screams that night and he's in constant pain, the AP reports. Prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, shot and killed two men during a chaotic protest Aug. 25. They've also accused Rittenhouse of shooting 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, of West Allis, in the arm. Grosskreutz and his attorney, Kimberly Motley, told CNN for a story posted online Friday that he relives the shooting in his head every day. He said he still hears the gunshots and screams. "I play it back in my head, I think about it all the time," Grosskreutz said, his right arm still in a sling. "I think about everything all the time."

story continues below

Grosskreutz told CNN that he traveled to the protest because video of the Jacob Blake shooting disturbed him. He said he worked as a paramedic before going back to college in Wisconsin and he packed medical supplies in a small backpack in case he needed to treat people at the protests. He also brought his pistol with him, saying he has a permit to carry a concealed weapon. He said he was worried after seeing a call to arms from a group called the Kenosha Guard on Facebook. According to court documents, Grosskreutz approached Rittenhouse with his pistol after Rittenhouse had shot two other men during physical altercations. Rittenhouse then shot Grosskreutz in the arm and Grosskreutz ran away screaming for a medic.