Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

(Newser) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, DC, reports the AP. She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says; it was her fifth bout with cancer since 1999. NPR reports that in the days before her death, Ginsburg dictated the following statement to her granddaughter, Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

"Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement, per NPR. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice." (Read more Ruth Bader Ginsburg stories.)

