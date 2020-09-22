GOP Senator's Ad Boast: 'More Conservative Than Attila the Hun'

(Newser) – Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia has a new ad, and it's not going over particularly well even with some members of her own party. In it, she's said to be "more conservative than Attila the Hun," and an actor portraying the barbarian leader is shown dictating to his scribe, who says, "Fight China, got it. Attack big government, yeah. Eliminate the liberal scribes. Uh-oh." Loeffler, a former financial services executive and millionaire GOP donor, was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to fill Johnny Isakson's vacant seat last year, and she faces a special election in November, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. She was originally supposed to appeal to moderates and independent voters, but appears to have changed tactics.

Loeffler was not a GOP favorite for the seat when Kemp picked her, and she's running against 20 candidates from both parties, including Republican congressman Doug Collins. Though the ad also touts her "100% Trump voting record," Rep. Matt Gaetz, a favorite of Trump's, was not impressed. "Imagine being so inauthentic in your own performance that you’d pay money to create and distribute this ad," he tweeted. "Woof." Meghan McCain's take on it: "1. I can't believe this ad is real, it's so stupid. 2. No one thinks this is cool or convincing of you having ANY true conservative bona fides. 3. Aren't you supposed to be appealing to moderate women Kelly Loeffler? 4. I had such higher hopes for conservative women in power." USA Today reports that some are also speculating Loeffler confused Attila the Hun with Genghis Khan. (Read more Sen. Kelly Loeffler stories.)

