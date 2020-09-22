Man's Flaunting of Gun Ends Poorly for Him

(Newser) – An Oregon man who showed off his pistol to a pal in the checkout line of a grocery store Sunday night probably regrets that decision. When Nicholas J. Ellingford, 29, went to put the semiautomatic Glock 9mm back into his pants—"near his zipper," per KATU 2—police say he accidentally pulled the trigger and shot a bullet through his groin and out his thigh. It just missed his femoral artery. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he's recovering, Oregon Live reports. However, police say he could face criminal charges for reckless behavior as well as failing to have a license for a concealed handgun. (Read more Oregon stories.)