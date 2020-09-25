(Newser) – The royal family tree just sprouted another branch. Buckingham Palace announced Friday that Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is expecting her first child, the Guardian reports. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," a statement from the palace reads. The baby, who will be Queen Elizabeth II's ninth great-grandchild, will be 11th in line to the throne, behind mama Eugenie, 30, who is 10th, reports ABC News.

Per Yahoo Lifestyle, the princess added her own announcement on Instagram shortly after the official palace statement. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," she wrote, posting a photo of two tiny bear slippers, as well as a pic of herself and Brooksbank, whom she married in October 2018. The baby won't receive a title, as Brooksbank has no title himself, though that could change if the queen bestows a title on her grandson-in-law or tweaks the rules. (Read more Princess Eugenie stories.)

