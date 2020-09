(Newser) – With the election less than 40 days away—and top Republicans promising there will be a "orderly transition"—President Trump is still voicing doubts about the integrity of the 2020 election. The New York Times reports that the president, who has accused Democrats of trying to steal the election and declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power Wednesday, doubled down on his position Thursday. "We want to make sure that the election is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be," he told reporters before leaving the White House for a rally in North Carolina. Earlier, he told Fox News Radio that the vote count will be a "horror show" but he would accept a Supreme Court ruling on the election. More:

"Incredibly corrosive." State election officials say they're worried about the impact of Trump's remarks, the Washington Post reports. "When you have public officials casting doubt on the process, it’s incredibly corrosive,” says Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap. "I cannot describe that with enough vehemence. It’s nearly a criminal or treasonous act," the Democrat says. He says he is preparing for possibilities including the spreading of disinformation while voting is underway—or the appearance of armed groups at polling places.