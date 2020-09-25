Another Governor Tests Positive

(Newser) – On Thursday, GOP Gov. Mike Parson of Missouri tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, one of his Democratic counterparts made the same announcement. Per a release cited by Axios, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela, both have the coronavirus. The couple were tested after they discovered a member of the governor's residence staff who works within their living space had tested positive. Gov. Northam is said to be exhibiting no symptoms, while the first lady has been experiencing "mild" effects of the illness.

Northam and his wife will self-isolate for the next 10 days, per state health guidelines, and keep tabs on their symptoms; they'll also be working with health officials to help trace their contacts. Meanwhile, the Executive Mansion and Patrick Henry office building, both in Richmond, will be shuttered Friday morning for a thorough cleaning. "As I've been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious," Northam said in his statement. "We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously." (Read more Ralph Northam stories.)

