"We're so grateful to be here and enjoying every single minute," Demeritte says. Everything is meaningful to the 74-year-old from the Bahamas since he was diagnosed with cancer in 1996 and underwent chemotherapy. His father was a trainer in the islands, and Demeritte still carries the accent of his home country, where he was the leading trainer for two years. "My motto is, 'I don't buy cheap horses. I buy good horses cheap,'" he says, smiling. The costliest horse in the 20-horse Derby field is Sierra Leone, purchased for $2.3 million. West Saratoga was purchased for just $11,000 and is the pride of Demeritte's 11-horse stable at the Thoroughbred Center in Lexington. The colt has earned $460,140.

"I used to pray to get to the derby," he says. "I feel like I am blessed with this horse." Demeritte has his eyes on the sky for Saturday, when the forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The gray colt has never run on a wet track.