(Newser) – An Atlanta couple's vacation in the Florida Keys took a terrifying turn last weekend, ending with a surprising rescue. Per the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Andrew Eddy was on a private boat with his pregnant wife, Margot Dukes Eddy, and her family Sunday morning at Sombrero Reef off of Marathon when he went into the water to join others who were snorkeling, the BBC and AP report. Almost as soon as he'd gone in, Eddy was attacked by a shark that clamped onto his shoulder. His wife, watching from the boat, took immediate action. "Dukes saw the shark's dorsal fin and then blood filling the water," the police report reads. "Dukes, without hesitation, dove into the water and pulled Eddy to the safety of the boat."

Once back at the beach, Andrew Eddy was attended to by waiting medics, per the Miami Herald. He was said to be in critical condition by the time rescuers got to him and was airlifted to a Miami hospital, where he was treated for serious shoulder injuries. It's not clear how far along Dukes is in her pregnancy; the AP notes she wasn't injured during the rescue. Other boaters who'd been around Sombrero Reef told deputies they'd seen an 8- or 9-foot bull shark, common in the Keys, in the area earlier that day. Although Florida has the most unprovoked shark attacks in the world—last year it had 21, accounting for one-third of the cases worldwide—shark bites are rare in the Florida Keys. There have only been 17 unprovoked shark bites in Monroe County since 1882. (Read more shark attack stories.)

