Homeless Woman Caught Dancing After Job Interview

'I was elated, excited and so overwhelmed,' says Kayallah Jones
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 3, 2020 12:00 PM CDT

(Newser) – Kayallah Jones had a good reason to dance, and she sure did. The Atlanta woman broke into what ABC7 calls "a happy dance" after a September job interview at a restaurant called The Spot. Surveillance cameras captured Jones—who had endured two years of homelessness—breaking free in the parking lot. "When I got outside I didn't know that the cameras caught me," she tells CBS46. Dakara Spence, the manager who interviewed her, said Jones had "a great energy, I felt it when she walked in, she seemed really positive. I called her phone and I said, 'I'm going to hire you and I seen your happy dance, so you can continue dancing' and she was just screaming through the phone. It was a beautiful moment for me."

Jones, who lost multiple jobs during the pandemic, put it this way: "Ms. Dakara didn't know but I was going through so much, and at that point, when she gave me this chance and this opportunity, I was elated, excited and so overwhelmed to the point where no one understood how happy and accomplished I felt at that moment." Jones is now serving at The Spot in Decatur, Georgia, and the video has been viewed millions of times worldwide. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

