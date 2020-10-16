Highlights From Trump's Town Hall

(Newser) – It was a night of dueling town halls. Joe Biden appeared on ABC News, and you can read highlights here. This file has highlights from President Trump's town hall on NBC News, via the AP, USA Today, Politico, and the Washington Post:

Trump said he has no more symptoms of COVID-19. "Nothing whatsoever." He said he wasn't sure whether he was tested on the day of his debate with Biden. "Probably," he said.

Trump opted not to issue a blanket disavowal of QAnon. “I know nothing about QAnon,” he said. "I do know that they are very much against pedophilia. I agree with that."

The president chafed at moderator Savannah Guthrie's question on whether he denounced white supremacy. “You always do this,” Trump said. “I denounce white supremacy. What’s your next question?” He added that he's "denounced white supremacy for years."

