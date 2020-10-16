Highlights From Biden's Town Hall

(Newser) – The dueling debates are over. President Trump appeared on NBC News, and you can read highlights here. This file has highlights from Joe Biden's town hall on ABC News, via the AP, Politico, USA Today, and the Washington Post:

"He panicked," Biden said of Trump's coronavirus response. He added that Trump "missed enormous opportunities and kept saying things that weren’t true" on the virus.

Biden again said he is "not a fan" of packing the Supreme Court with more judges, but he didn't rule out the idea. "It depends on how this turns out," he said in reference to the Amy Coney Barrett nomination. "It depends on how much they rush this." If she is confirmed before Election Day, as now seems likely, Biden said he is "open to considering what happens from that point on." He said he would make his position clear before Nov. 3.

Biden suggested he would prefer to make a COVID vaccine mandatory. “It depends on the state of the nature of the vaccine, when it comes out and how it’s being distributed,” he said. “But I think we should think about making it mandatory.” However, when moderator George Stephanopoulos asked how he could enforce such a rule, Biden acknowledged he couldn't. "That's the problem."

