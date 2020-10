(Newser) – The polls continue to show Joe Biden with a steady lead nationally and in most battleground states, and the AP notes that President Trump himself has been publicly speculating about losing in November. Biden's campaign, meanwhile, is busy warning Democrats about over-confidence. The race is a "lot closer" than people think, campaign chief Jen O'Malley Dillon wrote last week. A look at why that might be:

The No. 1 source of concern for Democrats is that Republican registration is up in crucial states, reports Politico. Yes, Democrats appear to have a clear edge in record-setting early voting, but will that be enough to overcome an expected large turnout of Trump voters on Election Day? 3 key states: GOP registration gains in Pennsylvania, Florida, and North Carolina, paired with hopes of the heavy turnout mentioned above, are boosting Republican spirits, reports the New York Times. "The tremendous voter registration gain by the Republicans is the secret weapon that will make the difference for the Republicans in 2020," Dee Stewart, a GOP political consultant in North Carolina, tells the newspaper.