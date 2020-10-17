(Newser) – President Trump doesn't often acknowledge possible defeat in the upcoming election, but he pondered that possibility Friday night during a rally in Macon, Ga. USA Today reports that during the event at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Trump was poking fun at health protocols such as face masks and social distancing in place at Biden events, when he suddenly seemed to realize his words may come back to bite him. "I shouldn't joke, because you know what? Running against [Biden] ... puts pressure on me," he said, calling the former VP "the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics." He continued: "Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? ... I'm not going to feel so good."

He then added: "Maybe I'll have to leave the country. I don't know." The Hill notes this isn't the first time Trump has alluded to disappearing from the spotlight if he loses to an opponent. At a North Carolina rally last month, Trump told supporters that "if I lose to [Biden], I don't know what I'm going to do," per Business Insider. "I will never speak to you again. You'll never see me again." And in April 2016, at a Maryland rally, he considered what he'd do if he didn't get the GOP presidential nomination. "I don't think I'm going to lose, but if I do, I don't think you're ever going to see me again, folks," he said. "I think I'll go to Turnberry and play golf or something." (Read more President Trump stories.)

