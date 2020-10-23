Guess Which Team This Pilot Likes

(Newser)
–
Pilots have been known to get creative with their flight paths, sometimes to convey a friendly message and sometimes for, er, less noble purposes. On Friday, a pilot in Buffalo used a flight to celebrate his beloved Bills, reports WGRZ. Flight-tracking radar via FlightAware shows his small plane etching the NFL team's logo in the sky, so to speak. For the record, the team loves it. A man named J. Michael Jeswald has claimed credit for the flight on Twitter, and he promises to provide more details on a Facebook fan page. (Read more Buffalo Bills stories.)