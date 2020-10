(Newser) – Peggy Noonan isn't counting President Trump out, and she points to a Gallup result showing that 56% of Americans say they're personally better off than they were four years ago. Factors like that could yet lift Trump to re-election, she writes in the Wall Street Journal. But really, "no one knows." As for Biden, she argues that his ideal outcome isn't what you might think. "If Mr. Biden is an extremely lucky man he will win the presidency and his party will hold the House and lose the Senate." That would give him a "handy excuse" to keep the Democrats' progressive wing in check and would be better for his "natural moderation." Besides, a more moderate president would be "more popular in a country whose nerves are shot." More analysis as the election enters the home stretch:

Debate's impact: The final debate is in the books, and it was a relative sane affair. Which means, writes John F. Harris at Politico, that its impact will likely be minimal. "No disaster. No national embarrassment with a debate that hurtled off the rails. And likely no big alterations in a race that has stayed basically stable even through 2020's twin traumas of pandemic and racial unrest and will finally end just 11 days from now."