(Newser) – President Trump's complaints about the election seemed to escalate Thursday as he warned of the US approaching a "dangerous moment," reports Mediaite. Meanwhile, ally Rush Limbaugh spoke of a possible "secession" on his radio show. The twin warnings were being highlighted Thursday at the conservative and influential Drudge Report, which has largely split with Trump over the past year. Trump issued his warning as part of a flurry of tweets, most of which were flagged by Twitter with warnings. “People are upset, and they have a right to be," he wrote, quoting a Trump fan at a Georgia rally shown on OAN. "Georgia not only supported Trump in 2016, but now. This is the only State in the Deep South that went for Biden? Have they lost their minds? This is going to escalate dramatically. This is a very dangerous moment in our history."

story continues below

He went to quote the fan as saying "our Country is being stolen" in what the fan termed a "coup." Trump himself wondered, "How can a country be run by an illegitimate president?" and predicted that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, "is finished as governor." As for Limbaugh, he floated the idea of secession, per a transcript of his Wednesday show: "I actually think that we're trending toward secession," he said. "I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? ... I know that there's a sizable and growing sentiment for people who believe that that is where we're headed whether we want to or not. Whether we want to go there or not. I myself haven't made up my mind. I still haven't given up the idea that we are the majority and that all we have to do is find a way to unite and win." (Read more President Trump stories.)

