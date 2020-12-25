Quarter of Georgia Voters Already Have Cast Ballots

(Newser) – The US Postal Service has agreed to take aggressive measures to make sure mail ballots get counted in Georgia's runoff elections. In a deal struck with civil rights groups, the USPS said it would treat any ballots that remain in processing centers within three days of the Jan. 5 election as express mail, which amounts to next-day delivery, per the Washington Post. GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are being challenged by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the elections, whose outcomes will decide which party controls the Senate.

"USPS shall coordinate with the Georgia (Board of Elections) to make arrangements to deliver all inbound ballots to the BOE before 7:00 p.m. local time on January 5, 2020," reads the agreement, per CNN. The postal service promises other measures as well, including a sweep of postal facilities to make sure no ballots were overlooked. More than 2 million Georgians already have cast their ballots, or about one-quarter of the state's registered voters, reports Fox News. (Read more USPS stories.)

