(Newser) – In 1988, Donald Trump spoke at Lehigh University's commencement ceremony, where the school conferred on him an honorary degree. Now, more than three decades and multiple petitions later, that distinction for Trump is no more: The university's board of trustees has rescinded and revoked the degree as a result of the violent riot this week on Capitol Hill that the president incited. Per the Brown and White student newspaper, the decision was reached Thursday during a special session of the executive committee, then "fully affirmed" on Friday. NPR notes that multiple petitions have circulated over the past few years to make this happen, including one from three years ago that amassed nearly 80,000 votes.

story continues below

Trump "does not reflect Lehigh University's values. Therefore, he does not deserve to bear the distinction of an honorary degree from Lehigh," that petition read, spelling out point by point the principles detailed in an official university document on diversity and inclusion. In a Thursday statement, Lehigh President John D. Simon issued a statement calling what happened in DC Wednesday a "violent assault," though he didn't mention Trump. LehighValleyLive.com notes the revocation comes as the squeeze is felt from various corners for Trump to resign or be otherwise legally removed from office in his final days in the White House. (Read more President Trump stories.)

