Twitter Permanently Bans Trump

(Newser) – President Trump's favorite form of communication is now off limits to him. Twitter banned him on Friday, citing “risk of further incitement of violence," reports the AP. The move is permanent, reports USA Today, and Trump's feed is now inaccessible. The president had 88 million followers. “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them—specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter—we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said in a statement.

story continues below

The move comes after Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours earlier this week when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol. That ban came after Trump posted a video calling them "very special people" and saying he loved them. Trump had been able to tweet since then, but Twitter said recent ones in which he called his supporters "great American patriots" and said he would not attend Joe Biden's inauguration served to ramp up tensions, reports the Washington Post. The latter tweets violated Twitter's "Glorification of Violence Policy," said the company. (Read more President Trump stories.)

