(Newser) – Tommy Tuberville, Alabama's newest GOP senator, may have just seen a big nod from President Trump, at least according to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. The Democratic governor and other leaders from both parties in his state are slamming a decision to relocate Space Command headquarters from its temporary digs at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs to the Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville. Per the Denver Post, local, state, and federal officials had all assumed that, after Space Command's provisional term in Colorado Springs ended in five years, it would stick around permanently. But Politico notes that after a Pentagon evaluation that lasted more than a year, in consultation with Trump, Huntsville emerged as the surprise winner. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers alleges Trump is rewarding Tuberville for challenging the Electoral College certification on his behalf, per the Post.

Polis calls it a "misguided decision," noting in a Wednesday statement that it would "cost American taxpayers potentially billions of dollars." Dirk Draper, who heads up the chamber of commerce in Colorado Springs, adds that the move would cost the city jobs and a $450 million annual haul. "This last-minute decision, based entirely on political expediency, will devastate our space capabilities," US Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican, wrote in a letter to President-elect Joe Biden, noting it would weaken the US as Russia and China ramp up the tech to go after us in space. He pleaded with Biden "to reverse this foolish and hastily made" call. One person not complaining: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. "I couldn't be more pleased," the Republican governor said, per AL.com. "The bottom line is simple, the Redstone Region is the most natural choice to become home to such an important mission for our country." (Read more Space Command stories.)