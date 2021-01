(Newser) – After months without a jackpot winner, the prizes in America's two major national lotteries have swollen to enormous sizes, though the odds of winning remain unchanged at around 300 million to one. USA Today reports that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, nobody matched all six numbers—4-19-23-25-49 and Powerball 14—meaning the jackpot will grow from $550 million to around $640 million for Saturday night's draw, the eighth-biggest jackpot in American history. The Mega Millions jackpot, meanwhile, is now $750 million, the fifth-largest in history, ahead of Friday night's draw, the AP reports. Nobody has matched all six Mega Millions numbers since a Wisconsin woman won $120 million in September, the same month an upstate New York man won a $94.8 Powerball jackpot. (A man who "just had a feeling" bought 160 tickets with the winning numbers in a Virginia lottery.)