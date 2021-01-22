Lawmaker Seeks to Create Bigfoot Hunting Season

(Newser) – Unusually tall and hirsute people might want to stay out of the woods in Oklahoma in October. A state lawmaker has filed a bill directing the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Division to establish a Bigfoot hunting season, KFOR reports. Republican Rep. Justin Humphrey, who comes from a district in southeast Oklahoma known for Bigfoot sightings, wants the season to coincide with the annual Bigfoot festival in Honobia, reports Fox. "A lot of people don't believe in Bigfoot, but a lot of people do," Humphrey says. "Just like some people like to go deer hunting, while some don't."

Humphrey says providing Bigfoot hunting licenses will help attract tourists. "The overall goal is to get people to our area to enjoy the natural beauty and to have a great time, and if they find Bigfoot while they're at it, well hey, that's just an even bigger prize," he says. Humphrey says the final version of the bill will state that people are encouraged to trap, not kill, the mythical creature, possibly with a $25,000 bounty. Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation spokesman Micah Holmes says the bill is real, but the department is unlikely to play along. "Here at the department, we use science to make management decisions, and we do not recognize Bigfoot as a wildlife species in Oklahoma," Holmes says.