Hedge Funds Take Huge Losses From GameStop Rise

Two major players have admitted defeat in the "David and Goliath" battle over GameStop's share price—but other Goliaths have made a fortune. The stock surged to a new high of $347.51 at the close of trading Wednesday, up almost 135% for the day, making a profit of around $2 billion for the firm's largest three shareholders, and smaller profits for a horde of others, the Guardian reports. On Tuesday, two of the short-sellers targeted by an army of Reddit users closed their positions after taking major losses, reports CNBC. Andrew Left of Citron Research said the loss had been "100%." Melvin Capital is believed to have lost billions on its bet that the retailer's share price would drop, but fund manager Gabe Plotkin said rumors of a bankruptcy filing were untrue. More:

What happened? NBC explains how the struggling video game retailer became Wall Street's hottest stock, rising more than 8,000% in six months. The frenzy began when amateur investors on the Reddit r/wallstreetbets community and other forums began buying stock and pushing the price up. Hedge funds that had shorted the stock—borrowing shares with the aim of profiting by selling them and rebuying them at a lower price later—were left in a squeeze when they had to rebuy the stock at a higher price, which sent the price even higher.

