$300 Car Payments Are Now a 'Thing of the Past'

Sticker shock on new vehicles is now colliding with a new kind of long-term debt: the nearly 10-year car loan. New-vehicle prices in the US have climbed one-third since 2020, with the average sticker price topping $50,000 this fall, up from under $38,000 before the pandemic, per Kelley Blue Book. As prices rose, so did the average monthly payment, which hit about $760 in November, JD Power estimates. "We don't have $300 monthly payments any longer in new vehicles," Pennsylvania dealer David Kelleher tells the Wall Street Journal . "It's a thing of the past."

To keep payments down, borrowers are stretching loan terms well beyond the traditional four to five years. Experian data show that in Q3, roughly 1 in 3 buyers chose loans of at least 72 months, up from 29% a year earlier. Loans running 85 to 96 months—around eight years—are rising, too, and some now reach 100 months. That shift is helping push total US auto debt to $1.66 trillion, about $300 billion more than five years ago, according to the New York Fed.

Industry executives say longer terms are easier to justify because vehicles last longer, but the recent surge in prices means borrowers are paying far more interest over time. Chase Auto's Michael Douglas notes the average new-car loan now tops $42,000 and urges buyers to weigh the full cost of ownership. The Journal's example: On a $50,000 car at 5%, a five-year loan runs about $950 a month and $6,600 in interest; a 100-month loan cuts the payment to roughly $600 but nearly doubles the total interest to more than $11,000.

President Trump has directed regulators to open a path for smaller, cheaper cars that don't currently meet US safety rules. Ford says buyers are shifting toward basic trims, and its low-priced Maverick pickup saw sales spike 76% last month. Jeep, after cutting prices on many models and moving more of its lineup below $50,000, reported an 11% sales increase last quarter. Still, as Sonic Automotive CFO Heath Byrd put it, without more viable options for consumers, being able to afford a vehicle will remain "a real concern." Still hoping for an affordable find? ABC News offers some options, while Investopedia peeks at the used-car market. Meanwhile, it costs less to own the Mazda Miata, with prices adjusted for inflation, than it did in the late '80s.