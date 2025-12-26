Real Estate Experts: 'New Era' for Housing Is Coming

America's housing market might finally start to thaw in 2026. After years of soaring prices and sluggish sales, multiple real-estate platforms see next year as an inflection point. Redfin has branded 2026 the "Great Housing Reset," while Compass says it's the beginning of a "new era" in which more homes hit the market and transactions pick up, per CNN . The shift is expected as President Trump promises what he calls the "most aggressive housing reform plans" in US history, though economists say market forces, not policy, will likely drive much of the change.

Since early 2020, home prices have jumped nearly 55% nationwide, according to the National Association of Home Builders, as demand outpaced supply and many owners clung to ultra-cheap pandemic-era mortgages. Compass chief economist Mike Simonsen expects more of those owners to accept mortgage rates above 6% and list their homes, easing the inventory crunch. "The housing market is likely to remain in buyer's market territory for the foreseeable future, with sellers cutting prices or offering concessions to lure buyers," says Redfin economist Asad Khan, per TheStreet. But Simonsen doesn't foresee a broad price drop: His forecast calls for roughly a 0.5% increase in 2026—essentially flat, notes CNN.

That means many buyers will still struggle with affordability unless construction ramps up, an area Simonsen says remains well behind demand. Mortgage rates, now averaging about 6.18% for a 30-year fixed loan, are expected to stay above 6% next year unless a weaker job market or cooler inflation pushes them lower. Consumer confidence could also be a swing factor, with would-be buyers reluctant to take on long-term debt if they feel uncertain about their income, says Jason Waugh of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. On the rental side, tenants enjoyed a pause in rent hikes in 2025, but Redfin projects rents will resume rising by 2% to 3% year over year by late 2026, as many households remain priced out of buying.

Details of the Trump administration's housing agenda remain sparse. National Economic Council chief Kevin Hassett has pointed to regulatory changes to speed approvals and incentives for states that ease building rules. The White House has also floated ideas like 50-year mortgages and portable loans, but analysts such as TD Cowen's Jaret Sieberg doubt such proposals will materialize next year, arguing that the president's ability to quickly transform the housing market is limited. Still interested in looking? Realtor.com lists the best housing markets in the US.