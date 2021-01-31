Anti-Vaxxers, Far-Right Groups Shut Down Vaccination Site

(Newser) – Mass COVID-19 vaccinations were temporarily brought to a halt at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles after protesters gathered around the entrance Saturday afternoon. The group represented members of far-right groups as well as the anti-vax community, per the Los Angeles Times, and numbered around 50. Hundreds who'd been waiting in their cars for hours suddenly found the line brought to a halt when the Los Angeles Fire Department closed the entrance to the stadium as a precaution. Protesters reportedly carried signs with slogans including "CNN is lying to you" and "Take off your mask" and yelled at those in line not to get the vaccine.

The site, which the AP notes is one of the largest in America, was reopened after an hour. Afterward, Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted: “We will not be deterred or threatened. Dodger Stadium is back up and running." A post on social media described the demonstration as the “SCAMDEMIC PROTEST/MARCH.” It advised participants to “please refrain from wearing Trump/MAGA attire as we want our statement to resonate with the sheeple. No flags but informational signs only. “This is a sharing information protest and march against everything COVID, Vaccine, PCR Tests, Lockdowns, Masks, Fauci, Gates, Newsom, China, digital tracking, etc.” (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)