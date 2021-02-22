Supreme Court Move Is a Loss for Stormy Daniels

(Newser) – As it turns out, the news wasn't all bad for Donald Trump at the Supreme Court on Monday. The court dealt him defeats on tax returns and election challenges, but it also put an end to a defamation suit brought against him by Stormy Daniels, reports USA Today. The justices declined without comment to hear an appeal by Daniels in the case, which means that a lower court ruling in Trump's favor will stand. Daniels sued after Trump suggested that she was lying when she said was threatened by a man warning her to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. The then-president tweeted that the man in a composite sketch released by Daniels was "non-existent." The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals previously ruled that Trump's tweet didn't amount to defamation, notes CNN. (Earlier this month, Daniels told Michael Cohen about "the worst 90 seconds" of her life.)