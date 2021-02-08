Stormy Daniels: Trump Was 'Worst 90 Seconds of My Life'

(Newser) – When he was Donald Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen was hellbent on silencing Stormy Daniels, even arranging a hush-money payment to the adult film star that landed him in federal prison. Now, Cohen is literally broadcasting Daniels' story—he interviews her in the latest episode of his podcast, Mea Culpa, and the AP has details:

“My battle is just now starting,” Daniels tells Cohen, referring to litigation she said had been in a holding pattern before Trump left office. “People are really upset, and they’re just going to get more p----- off at me.”

Cohen apologizes for “the needless pain" he put Daniels through when he arranged a $130,000 payment during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her quiet about an alleged dalliance with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair. “Both of our stories will be forever linked with Donald Trump, but also with one another,” Cohen tells her. “Thanks for giving me a second chance.”

