MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' Ex, Is Married Again

Two years after she divorced the world's richest man, MacKenzie Scott has a new husband. The billionaire philanthropist and author married Dan Jewett, a science teacher at a private school in Seattle, the Wall Street Journal reports. Scott's Amazon author bio now mentions her new spouse, and there's a picture of the happy couple on their Giving Pledge page, to which Jewett added his name and pledge on Saturday. "It is strange to be writing a letter indicating I plan to give away the majority of my wealth during my lifetime, as I have never sought to gather the kind of wealth required to feel like saying such a thing would have particular meaning," he writes. "In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others."

"I have seen many ways that MacKenzie has seen her efforts enhanced when she acts on the belief that those with common values but different perspectives, strengths, and experiences are essential to effecting positive change," he continues. "With that as a foundation, I join with the kindest and most thoughtful person I know in making this pledge, grateful for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared." Says Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Scott's ex, in a statement, "Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them." The Washington Post reports the couple apparently met through the Lakeside School, where Jewett teaches (or taught; it's not clear whether he still holds the job) and Scott's children, or at least some of them, attend. She and Bezos have four kids together.