Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Could Have Record Nights

(Newser) – It could be a night for the history books for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. Swift could become the first woman to win the top prize, album of the year, three times, the AP reports. Her first surprise album of 2020—the folky, alternative adventure Folklore—is competing for the top honor, an award she first won in 2010 for Fearless, her breakthrough that helped establish her as a bona fide pop star even though she sang country music. She won again in 2016 for 1989, her first full-length pop album that dominated the charts with a bounty of hits. Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon are among the male performers who have won album of the year three times. Producers or engineers have also won the award three times, including Phil Ramone, Ryan Tedder, David Foster, Bob Ludwig, and Serban Ghenea. The only person to win the prize four times is mastering engineer Tom Coyne, who died in 2017.

Beyoncé has never won album of the year—she didn't have an eligible project this year—but she is the most-nominated act. With 24 wins and nine nominations this year, she could become the most decorated woman in Grammy history. Beyoncé's "Black Parade" is up for record and song of the year as well as best R&B song and best R&B performance, while her appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s "Savage" earned bids for record of the year, best rap performance, and best rap song. Beyoncé hold the record for most nominations for a female act, with 79. The royal family of music could walk away with a number of wins. Jay-Z co-wrote "Black Parade" and "Savage," earning him nominations for song of the year, best R&B song, and best rap song. Their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is nominated alongside her mother for best music video for "Brown Skin Girl." Or Beyoncé could be shut out of the top awards—common for R&B and rap artists. Of her 24 wins, only one has been for one of the big four Grammys, song of the year. She has lost album of the year three times and record of the year five times.